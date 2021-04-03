Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 16,999 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.