Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,721 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,770,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

