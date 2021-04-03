Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 32,581 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

