Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 35,212 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 437.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,812 shares of company stock worth $14,380,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

