Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 68,388 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,368.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,388 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Anthem by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.16 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

