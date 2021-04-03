Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 68,388 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,368.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,388 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

NYSE ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.89 and its 200 day moving average is $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

