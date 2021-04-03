Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 857 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

