Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.63. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

