Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.