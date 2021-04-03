Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

