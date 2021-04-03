Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

KHC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

