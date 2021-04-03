Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.35% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

SOXX opened at $439.58 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $191.90 and a one year high of $443.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.28.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

