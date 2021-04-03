Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 437.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,380,483. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

