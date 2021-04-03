Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 1.37% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

