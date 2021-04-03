Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $17.11 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.