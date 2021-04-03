Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

