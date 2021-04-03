Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.