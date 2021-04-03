Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $20.73 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

