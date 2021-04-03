Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $21.02 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

