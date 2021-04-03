Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $22.62 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,293 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 585,702 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

NYSE:VMW opened at $152.40 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,942 shares of company stock worth $7,985,599 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.