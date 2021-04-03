Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $24.95 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 689.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,904 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.