Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $25.50 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

