Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $26.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.26% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

