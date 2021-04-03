Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $28.28 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.29% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.90 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

