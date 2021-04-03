Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $7.37 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.12. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

