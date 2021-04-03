Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

