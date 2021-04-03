Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $187.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

