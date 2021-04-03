Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 598.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,645 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

