Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $18.69 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 661,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

