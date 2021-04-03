Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $27.16 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of Hologic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

