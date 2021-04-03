Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of AI stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $885,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,386.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 over the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

