Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average of $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

