Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of Hologic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.