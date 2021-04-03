Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 11,971 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.49% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.