Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 157,668 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,668 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,664 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

