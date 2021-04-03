Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,996 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

