Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 47,779 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,467 shares of company stock worth $185,598,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

