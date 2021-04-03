Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 5,344 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.45 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

