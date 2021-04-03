Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

