Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365,927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.44% of Toll Brothers worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TOL opened at $58.99 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

