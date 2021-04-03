Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,502 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.11% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $131,030.76. Insiders sold 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $122.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

