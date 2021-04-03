Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,978 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.