Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 21,835 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $25,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $7,755,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.29 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.