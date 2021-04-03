Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

