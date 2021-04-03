Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

