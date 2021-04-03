Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 32,194 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

BIIB opened at $278.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

