Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 35,836 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,836 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

