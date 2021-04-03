Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 365,927 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365,927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.44% of Toll Brothers worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

TOL opened at $58.99 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

