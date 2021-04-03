Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 56,752 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,752 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

