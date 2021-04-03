Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 842 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

